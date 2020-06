ALOR GAJAH: A firefighter in a convoy from the Rapid Intervention Motorcycle (RIM) Unit of the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department was killed in a road crash at Kilometre 203.6 of the North South Expressway (south bound) today.

Alor Gajah district police chief Supt Arshad Abu identified the firefighter as Baharudin Sapuan, 44, who was killled in the crash which occurred about 10 am after the Kawasaki motorcycle he was riding skidded.

“The victim and six other motorcyclists left the Jalan Hang Tuah Fire and Rescue Station at 8 am to Kluang, Johor, for a motorcycle skill training,” he said in a statement today.

He said the victim, who was believed to have been dragged for about 30 metres after falling off his motorcycle, died on the spot.

The body was sent to Alor Gajah Hospital for post mortem, he added. -Bernama