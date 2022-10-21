Firefighters rescue three foreign men from burning shophouse in Sentul

KUALA LUMPUR: Quick action by firefighters saved three foreign men from a fire which broke out on the third floor of a shophouse in Jalan Datuk Haji Eusoff here early this morning.

Sentul Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Mohd Alhafiz Asmuni said 32 firemen and fire engines from Sentul, Jalan Hang Tuah, and Titiwangsa stations were rushed to the scene upon receiving a distress call at 1.31 am.

“When the firefighters went up the stairs to the third floor, they came across two victims who informed us that another friend was trapped on the third floor,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

After rescuing the third victim, the fire-extinguishing operation was carried out from outside the building to prevent the fire from spreading. The blaze was put under control at 1.52 am.

The fire affected two rooms occupied by foreign workers, while the cause of the fire and losses incurred are still under investigation, he said.

According to Alhafiz, the three victims, who do not speak Malay or English, refused to be taken to the hospital and were only given first aid by the Kuala Lumpur Hospital medical team at the scene.-Bernama