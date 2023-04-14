Firefighters sacrifice family time to be on standby during Raya

PETALING JAYA: For most people, Hari Raya is a time to be spent with family and friends. However, firefighters who will be on duty for the upcoming celebrations prioritise their life-saving duties over anything else.

Cheras Fire and Rescue station chief Mohd Khairul Azmi Jaafar, who has been in the service for 11 years, said being on duty during Hari Raya is nothing new for the men and women in uniform.

“It is part of our training to follow instructions from our superiors, so if we have to work to reassure the public that we are on standby to attend to any emergencies, then that is what we must do.

“The probability of emergencies occurring during festive seasons is higher compared with normal days, especially involving road crashes and fires. So, we need to always be alert for any kind of situation. We prioritise life-saving duties over anything else.”

Mohd Khairul Azmi said during any festive season, especially Hari Raya, Fire and Rescue headquarters in every state will issue a roster of officers who will be on duty at the stations during the first week of Hari Raya.

He said 80% of firefighters will be on standby while the other 20% are allowed to go on leave.

He added that each fire station also conducts patrols within their boundary to ensure quick response to any fire or other incidents that requires their help.

“Before Hari Raya, we carry out inspections on premises with high footfall, such as supermarkets, shopping centres and houses of worship to ensure the fire safety system installed in the buildings is working properly,” he said.

In fulfilling his duties as station chief, Mohd Khairul Azmi said his wife, who is also a firefighter, plays an important role during Hari Raya.

“If we will be on duty, we will make advance visits to our (respective) hometowns in Butterworth, Penang and Alor Gajah in Malacca. Although we cannot gather with the rest of the family, we still try to create a warm Hari Raya atmosphere with our colleagues at the station.

“The small sacrifice will not be in vain. As a member of an essential service, we prioritise our responsibility of ensuring the community is always safe.”

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director Hafisham Mohd Noor, who has served for 18 years, said his family will only celebrate Hari Raya with their extended family after he completes his shifts.

“After performing Hari Raya prayers at the mosque, I will conduct patrols, visit all 37 fire stations in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, deliver kuih raya to on-duty officers, rush to locations of major emergencies, and visit the Ops Raya control centre.

“As officers who will be on duty during Hari Raya, we would only be granted our Hari Raya leave after the third day.”

Norazizah Nordin, a firefighter at the Jalan Hang Tuah station in Kuala Lumpur, has never celebrated Hari Raya with her family since joining the service four years ago.

“Since I am fairly new and my hometown is in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, I am always on duty during this time of the year. So, I would usually take a much longer break on the second or third week after Hari Raya.”

Norazizah said the most common emergencies during Hari Raya were house fires.

“Most houses around Kuala Lumpur and Selangor are left unattended during Hari Raya because people returned to their respective hometowns. So, the only people who would notice houses on fire are usually their non-Muslim neighbours.

“It is important for officers to patrol housing areas to prevent the loss of life and damage caused by fires. So, working during the celebrations is something we must do as our duty is to serve the public,” she said.