Firefighters struggle to contain wildfire in Turkiye’s Canakkale

ISTANBUL: Turkish firefighting teams were battling a large wildfire in western Çanakkale province on Wednesday for the second day in a row, reported German news agency (dpa).

Strong winds were making it difficult the extinguish the blaze, Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı said in televised remarks.

The fire forced the Dardanelles Strait along Çanakkale to close to shipping traffic on Tuesday. It is some 320 km southwest of Turkey’s largest city Istanbul.

More than 1,250 people have been evacuated so far and 83 others hospitalised, authorities said earlier. Eight planes and 26 helicopters are currently joining over 2,650 personnel on the ground.

A rescue vessel was separately dispatched to the port of Çanakkale to help with firefighting efforts, the coastal safety authority said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Turkiye has been struggling with a heatwave through the summer, prompting wildfires across the country.

What caused the Çanakkale blaze is still unclear. -Bernama