Firefly resumes Penang-Medan route with daily jet operations

JAKARTA: Firefly has resumed its daily services between Penang and Medan with its 189-seat newly refurbished Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Its flight FY3552 departed Penang International Airport (PEN) today at 11:30 am and arrived at Kualanamu International Airport (KNO) at 11:50 am local time.

The return flight departed KNO to PEN at 11:50 am via flight FY3533.

Prior to the pandemic, the subsidiary of Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) operated flights to Medan via Subang Airport using the ATR 72-500 aircraft.

“Indonesia continues to be a key destination for us, seen from the strong travel demand between the two countries,” MAG chief executive officer of airlines Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi said in a statement.

The group now offers connectivity to seven Indonesian cities.

Travellers can connect to Jakarta, Denpasar, Surabaya, Medan, Pekanbaru, and Yogyakarta from KL International Airport operated by Malaysia Airlines, and to Banda Aceh and Medan from Penang operated by Firefly.

In conjunction with the inaugural flight to Medan, Firefly also inked a memorandum of understanding with Penang Adventist Hospital to boost medical tourism in Malaysia. -Bernama