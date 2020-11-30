Fireman down with Covid-19, operations normal

KUALA KANGSAR: The operations of the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) in Perak were not affected even though one of its members was confirmed positive Covid-19, last Saturday.

Perak JBPM director Azmi Osman (pix) said the cause of the infection of the male member from the Ipoh Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) was still under investigation.

He said 11 other members with close contacts were instructed to undergo quarantine at home while 23 other members from the same unit would undergo swab tests today.

“This matter does not affect the fire department’s operation because we still have the manpower and can get help from the nearest station including BBP Meru, Gopeng and Kampar,“ he said.

He said this when met by reporters after officiating the Water Activity Safety Awareness programme and the installations of Life Saving Appliances (LiSA) at Taman Eco-Rimba Ulu Kenas, here, today.

Commenting further, Azmi said JBPM Perak picked 11 hotspots for the installation of LiSA as an additional measure for the safety of visitors at resorts and picnics areas following the increase in deaths due to water activities in the state.

“Each LiSA box has equipment such as a float. safety jacket, ‘throw bag rope’ and is equipped with a siren for early assistance and warning to the public.

“Last year, the number of deaths due to water activities was 24 while this year has recorded 23 deaths so far,“ he said.

The installation of LiSA at the Ulu Kenas Eco-Rimba Park was the second in Perak and all 11 locations in the state were expected to be equipped with LiSA before next year. — Bernama