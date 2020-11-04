Fireman on drugs arrested for alleged car theft

KUALA LUMPUR: A 38-year-old fireman high on drugs was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing a car belonging to a mechanic.

The 17-year-old mechanic who had parked his car on Jalan Pandan Indah 4/2 on Friday found the vehicle missing at about 10am.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Esha said at 3.20am on Saturday a police task force spotted the car near the same location it went missing and arrested the driver who turned out to be a KL-based fireman.

He said the suspect who has two previous records for drug related offences was also found in possession of a packet of drugs.

Mohamad Farouk said a urine test on the man turned out positive for drug abuse.

In Petaling Jaya, police arrested three Bangladeshi men on Tuesday for wrongfully confining a fellow countryman and extorting from him.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said a 35-year-old Bangladesh had lodged a police report at about 4pm on Tuesday alerting police of the victim’s plight.

He said the captors had demanded RM30,000 from the victim.

Nik Ezanee said a police team sprung into action soon after and carried out two raids at an apartment on Jalan Tropicana Selatan and Mutiara Damansara before rescuing the victim and arresting his three captors who are aged between 33 and 46.

He said initial investigations showed that one of the suspects operated a sundry shop and the victim was his worker.

“The suspect had not paid the victim his wages for a long time but accused the victim of stealing money from the sundry shop. Together with two other accomplices, the suspect abducted the victim and demanded for the cash for his release.” Nik Ezanee said.