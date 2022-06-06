Firemen retrieve semi-conscious hiker from Gunung Datuk

SEREMBAN: A 57-year-old man who was reported to have fainted while hiking at the Gunung Datuk Recreational Forest in Rembau near here was rescued by fire-fighters this evening.

Kota Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) operations officer Mohd Nazir Yusof said a team of personnel from BBP Kota, Rembau and Tampin were deployed to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 11.18 am today.

“The victim was found semi-conscious at the top of the mountain (about 800 metres to summit) and firefighters took him to the foot of the mountain using a sked stretcher at 7.42 pm and handed him over to the Ministry of Health for treatment and further action,“ he said in a statement tonight.

He said during the descent to the foothills of the mountain, they also used a bucket stretcher to bring down a 70-year-old man who suffered minor injuries to his legs.-Bernama