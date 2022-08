MOSCOW: Two children have died in Spain of hepatitis of unknown nature, Sputnik quoted the ABC news outlet report, citing the Ministry of Health.

Spain reported first cases of this hepatitis in mid-April.

According to the Health Ministry, a 6-year-old boy from Murcia and a 15-month-old infant from Andalusia have died after liver transplantation.

The whole number of cases of the hepatitis of unknown nature in Spain is nearing 50.-Bernama