First 6,000 Rahmah Ramadan Bazaar visitors stand chance to receive RM20 e-wallet incentive

KUALA LUMPUR: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) is expanding the Retail Sector Digitisation Initiative (ReDI) through the provision of RM20 e-wallet incentive to the first 6,000 consumers or traders at the Rahmah Ramadan Bazaars in Kuala Lumpur throughout the month of Ramadan.

Its deputy minister, Fuziah Salleh (pix) said they have allocated RM2 million for the incentive as an approach to encourage consumers and traders to conduct digital transactions at bazaars throughout the country, including Kuala Lumpur.

“Visitors who wish to redeem the RM20 need only scan the QR code at the prepared kiosks there. We want to encourage e-wallet use here,” she said during a walkabout at a Rahmah Ramadan Bazaar at Lorong Tuanku Abdul Rahman here today.

She added that there are two other bazaars in the capital, at Lorong Tunku Abdul Rahman Parking Lot 4 and at Jalan Raja, involving 41 traders.

“The criteria for a Rahmah Ramadan Bazaar is that 30 per cent of traders there are ready to sell Rahmah menus. But if we look at things here (Kuala Lumpur), 100 per cent of food trucks are selling Rahmah menus,” Fuziah said.

Bernama reported yesterday that Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub launched the Rahmah Ramadan Bazaar in Putrajaya, the newest product under the Rahmah Umbrella, involving 38 locations in the country.

Meanwhile, Fuizah said that the ministry’s enforcement unit has conducted price checks on 6,550 premises, including 983 Ramadan bazaars under Op Pantau as of yesterday.

“We received complaints about prices, but ministry enforcement personnel have carried out their duties since the first day of Ramadan,” she added. -Bernama