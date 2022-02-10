First authentic German Meister programme outside of Germany now available to Malaysians

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MGCC) is collaborating with the IHK Kassel-Marburg in Germany, B. Braun Medical Industries Sdn Bhd (BMI), and the Penang Skills Development Centre (PSDC) to offer the German certification of an Industriemeister in Mechatronics starting from January 2022 onwards.

The programme is a part of the German Dual Vocational Training (GDVT) initiative. It features on-top training for future technical experts and foremen focusing on advanced technical and organisational aspects combined with knowledge in management according to the German Industriemeister Framework Curriculum and Training Regulations.

“In 24 months, participants will be trained at PSDC and will be certified by MGCC upon completion. As this programme is sponsored by BMI, there are zero tuition fees and the training will be performed alongside the normal working days.

“Graduates from this programme may also obtain additional certification by IHK Kassel-Marburg by sitting for the Meister exam in Germany without having to repeat the course,“ MGCC said in a statement.

MGCC executive director Daniel Bernbeck said the organisation is proud to introduce the true German Meister programme in Malaysia as the first country outside of Germany.

“Its success will ensure that local talents will be some of the most sought after in the world,“ Bernbeck said.

BMI vice-president of operations Christian Stark said the demand for experts in mechatronics would increase as industries are becoming more reliant on robotics for manufacturing.

“True to our brand promise of sharing expertise, B. Braun has always been a strong advocate for talent development and we believe this programme can help Malaysia in its push to further upskill talents in the robotics field,“ Stark said.

The Industriemeister in Mechatronics programme is the latest in GDVT’s line of specialised training courses to upskill talents in the vocational sector.

The German-style dual vocational training has been implemented since 2014. GDVT aims to inspire young Malaysian graduates by offering both on-the-job training as well as employment after the training. It is linked to the Malaysian National Dual Training System, Sistem Latihan Dual Nasional and coordinated by MGCC together with the Malaysian Department of Skills Development (Jabatan Pembangunan Kemahiran).