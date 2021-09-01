First Cabinet meeting focuses on country's latest Covid-19 situation: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The new Cabinet’s first meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) today focused on the latest situation of Covid-19 in the country.

Ismail Sabri in a posting on his Facebook page, also stressed on proactively reinforcing the health measures taken by all ministries in spurring economic activities to benefit the people.

“I also reminded the Cabinet ministers that each ministry needs to prove their achievements within 100 days. All the forms of aid announced must be given out fast and I will ensure that this Cabinet is based on results that prioritise the stability and safety of the Malaysian Family,” he said.

He added that quick and integrated actions were the main aspect towards freeing the country from the pandemic, economic slowdown and the political crisis faced by the people earlier.

The prime minister said the Cabinet meeting this morning was held via video conferencing from his residence following the advice of the Health Ministry for him to undergo self-quarantine.

The Prime Minister’s Office in a statement on Monday said that Ismail Sabri was undergoing self-quarantine from Aug 30 after being confirmed of being a close contact of a Covid-19 patient. -Bernama