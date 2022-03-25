First eco-tourism farm launched

PETALING JAYA: LKE Group Sdn Bhd recently launched the first eco-tourism farm, LKE Hydroponic Farm in Bentong, Pahang, to contribute to national economic growth and create a benchmark for industry players nationwide to embrace green innovation practices.

The company said its modern farming technique uses a soil-less approach to produce fruits and vegetables in a more environmentally friendly manner. It uses water as a base for the crops to grow, with lower consumption of the resource compared with traditional agriculture.

It also said the method allows plantation growth rates to be doubled compared with traditional methods, and enables farmers to produce crops in larger quantities throughout the year while maintaining ecological integrity of the earth.

Managing director and co-founder Jeremy Chin said agricultural expansion is essential in strengthening the national economy and achieving development goals.

He said modern agriculture methods help to save costs through manpower and workload reduction.

“Although we have had a rough start due to the pandemic, we are now ready to invite visitors from across the globe as Malaysia reopens its borders.

“The work we do here is important for the growth of the agriculture industry in Malaysia as well as for the earth ecosystem.

“We hope to inspire local industry players to adopt innovative practices that can improve efficiency and productivity for better yields. In doing so, the national economy would expand significantly and we are closer to fulfilling the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.”

Malaysian Tourism Promotion Board senior deputy director Rosnah Mustafah, who attended the launch on Wednesday, commended the firm’s commitment to restore financial stability in the country, that had been adversely affected due to the pandemic.

She said the farm could receive worldwide recognition with the reopening of borders next month.

“Bravo to LKE Hydroponic Farm. It’s really great to see Malaysians taking the initiative to preserve our planet and ensure sustainable living for generations to come.

“The farm has definitely set the benchmark for the agriculture industry in Malaysia. It is filled with numerous edu-taining activities that are suitable for children and adults.

“I am certain it would become a famous attraction across Southeast Asia and the world as Malaysia reopens its international borders to welcome travelers,” she said.

The farm, which consists of LKE Musang Queen, LKE Hydroponic Farm, LKE Bio Ginger Farm, LKE Swiftlet Farming, LKE Palm Oil Plantation and LKE Natural Rubber, was established as an independent facility three years ago.