First Excellent Domiciliary Palliative Care Centre created in Perak

IPOH: Perak has created the first Excellent Domicilliary Palliative Care Centre (EDPCC) in the country to provide bedridden terminally ill patients to receive free care there.

Perak state health director Dr Sirajuddin Hashim said the centre, located at the Tawas community clinic here includes a medical officer, an assistant medical officer and a nurse, and is led by family medicine expert Dr Yong Kui Choon.

“Since beginning operations in October, most patients receiving care suffer from non-communicable diseases such as stroke, kidney disease, heart disease and cancer.

“Currently the innovative project is only operating in Kinta district but we hope this service can be a model we can implement in other districts and states,” he told reporters after officiating the centre here today, adding that they were considering Kuala Kangsar and Taiping first.

The benefits of such a centre were obvious, Dr Sirajuddin said, as it allowed patients and their families to enjoy high-quality care that would improve their quality of life.

The palliative centre aimed to cater to the rising number of patients requiring such care in the Kinta district, where there is currently only one health clinic capable of offering such services.

Meanwhile, Dr Yong said the centre, currently operating on workdays, 8 am to 5 pm, has received 60 referrals and provided over 130 treatments so far.

“This centre is different from the domiciliary care service at the health clinic as the scope is comprehensive and holistic from all aspects of patient care.

Besides providing follow-up treatment and observing the patient, the centre also offers psychological assistance and helps the lower-income group to receive welfare aid and needed medical equipment. -Bernama