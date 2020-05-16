First Friday prayer at national mosque since March 18

KUALA LUMPUR: The Friday prayer at the National Mosque today was the first Friday prayer held at there since the Movement Control Order (MCO) came into force on March 18 and the congregation generally expressed gratitude and joy for fulfilling this duty.

The Friday prayer, which was completed in 11 minutes, was led by National Mosque imam Ustaz Ehsan Mohd Hosni.

One of the congregation members, Ahmad Mujahid Salleh Sani, 35, said he was very happy after being given the opportunity to perform the prayer.

“A different feeling which is difficult to describe, after eight weeks of not performing the Friday and eventually being given a chance, despite some standard operating procedures (SOP) being emphasised,“ he told Bernama shortly after performing the Friday prayer.

Muhammad Noriman Kamaruddin, 27, said despite being a member of the National Mosque himself, he did not escape the ban on the Friday prayers at the mosque after the MCO came into force in March.

“Thank God that permission was given to resume the congregational worships and Friday prayer this Friday. Although the number is not high, I am still grateful,“ he said.

Meanwhile, a Bernama survey found that worshippers arriving at the entrance to the National Mosque were asked by the guards to jot down personal details and to undergo a body temperature check before being allowed to enter the mosque grounds.

The same SOP was practiced immediately upon arriving at the prayer hall while inside the prayer hall were seen several markers placed every one metre as an indication of where the congregation members could stand to perform the Friday prayer.

The Friday prayer assembly today also did not perform the (voluntary) Rawatib Qobliyah and Ba’diyah prayers as was practiced on Fridays before the MCO.

National Mosque Imam Ehsan Mohd Hosni said the Friday prayer session was limited to comply with the stipulated SOP.

“The management of the mosque restricted the Friday prayer just now only to the staff and those neighbouring the National Mosque. The relaxation will be given in stages to the public to enliven the mosque,“ he said.

Other than the Federal Territories, also allowing Friday prayers were Perlis, Melaka, Johor, Perak and Negeri Sembilan, but subject to certain conditions by their respective states, especially in relation to the number of worshippers.

Yesterday, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said mosques and selected surau in the Covid-19 Green Zone in the Federal Territories were allowed to hold Friday and congregational prayers in stages starting today, with a minimum three worshippers not including the imam and not exceeding 30 people. -Bernama