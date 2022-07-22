First jaguars born in the wild in Argentine province after 70 years

LONDON: An Argentine conservation organisation on Thursday announced the birth of two jaguar cubs -- the first to be born wild in the northeastern province of Corrientes in 70 years, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The Rewilding Argentina Foundation, which works to reverse the crisis of species extinction and environmental degradation and restore ecosystems, said the jaguar cubs were the first to be born in total freedom in Corrientes, where jaguars were considered extinct.

The conservation organisation announced the birth of the twins to Arami, a jaguar mother raised in captivity who was released into protected wetlands in Argentina’s Ibera National Park last September, and to Jatobazinho, a male that was rescued from Brazil and donated to the foundation in 2019 before being released into the park in December.

A hidden camera captured the moment, and the organisation later shared a video of Arami on its Instagram page carrying her cubs in her mouth as she walked across the grasslands.

The foundation said the birth of Arami and her sister “marked a historic milestone for Corrientes and Argentina” when they were initially the first jaguars born in captivity in the province after “more than 70 years of extinction.”

Arami was born in a big pen at the Jaguar Reintroduction Centre, while those at the organisation monitored the feline’s journey via cameras, watching her “play, swim, run and hunt under the watchful care of her mother, Tania.”

They said Arami was “raised to be free,“ and around a year ago, she left the Jaguar Reintroduction Centre to live in the grasslands, wetlands and mountains of Iberá.

The organisation referred to the birth of Arami’s cubs as “great joys of this project” which got underway around a decade ago.

“They are the first jaguars conceived and born in total freedom in Corrientes after 70 years of extinction in this province. These two cubs will have as their home the hundreds of thousands of hectares that today make up the Gran Parque Iberá,” they wrote on Facebook.

Sebastian Di Martino, conservation director of the Rewilding Argentina Foundation, described the births as an “excellent sign for the project that seeks to reverse the extinction of this species and encourages the hope of regenerating a healthy population of jaguars in Esteros del Ibera.”

The organisation also expressed hope that jaguar numbers can increase to eventually become “the top predator” after its numbers have declined in the region, which was once its home.

Around eight jaguars were released into the Ibera park last year, living off capybara, wild boar and deer.

Today, an estimated 200-300 jaguars exist in Argentina.-Bernama