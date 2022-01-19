$!First LaLaport in Southeast Asia opens in KL today

PETALING JAYA: LaLaport BBCC, a lifestyle-focused shopping mall originating from Japan by Tokyo-headquartered global real estate company Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd opens today in Bukit Bintang City Centre (BBCC).

Lalaport BBCC is Mitsui Fudosan’s flagship project in Southeast Asia. It is expected to house 400 stores with an optimal tenant mix that will be opened in sequence with numerous well-known brands from Japan that are making its first appearance in Malaysia.

This project is Mitsui Fudosan’s first LaLaport mall in Southeast Asia and one of the largest commercial facilities with over 82,600 sqm of floor space. LaLaport BBCC is Mitsui Fudosan’s second LaLaport shopping mall overseas after Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport Shanghai Jinqiao.

In addition to the shopping mall, Mitsui Fudosan works closely with BBCCD to establish the BBCC project as a large-scale urban development with diverse functions comprising a shopping mall, residences, serviced apartments, office buildings and hotels with a total site area of 78,500 sqm. Upon its completion, the BBCC project is set to become a landmark that proposes a new Japanese-based lifestyle.

LaLaport BBCC aims to boost consumer confidence with its design that creates a new customer experience and incorporates Malaysia’s culture and trends while retaining a distinctive Japanese DNA.

Through its experience with the vast Japanese commercial network and long-standing track record, LaLaport BBCC will be bringing well-known brands in Japan such as Nitori, Nojima and Jonetz by Don Don Donki. In addition, Star Child, a nursery school that incorporates Japanese-style childcare and intellectual education, will open its first facility in Malaysia at LaLaport too.

The environment of this new shopping mall is aesthetically designed based on “modern simplicity” and “Japanese flavour” design concepts. It features an interior design rooted in nature to provide a place where the public can do more than just shopping. LaLaport BBCC’s seamless indoor-outdoor design flow offers a place where shoppers and visitors to the mall can interact and spend an enriching time with friends and family.

To date, Mitsui Fudosan has 16 LaLaport shopping centres in Japan. Mitsui Fudosan is also actively developing the commercial facility business in Asian countries and regions including Shanghai and Taiwan.

Mitsui Fudosan’s business activities in Malaysia started from the establishment of the Mitsui Outlet Park Kuala Lumpur International Airport Sepang in 2015.