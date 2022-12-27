First Palestinian referee to officiate at FIFA Women’s World Cup

ISTANBUL: World football authority FIFA chose, for the first time, a female Palestinian referee to officiate at the upcoming Women’s World Cup matches.

Heba Saadia (pix) will make the calls at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to Aug 20, 2023, Anadolu Agency reported, citing the official Palestinian News & Information Agency (WAFA).

The ninth Women’s World Cup, which will be held by Australia and New Zealand, is the first to be co-organised by two nations and the first to include 32 countries.-Bernama