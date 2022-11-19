First-time voters excited over experience

GOMBAK: First-time electors here were excited to cast their votes in the 15th general election.

Fatin Nor Azrina, 25, said she got up 6am to get ready and cast her vote at the SK Klang Gate polling station.

“I only accompanied my parents to vote in the previous general elections. Now it is finally my time to do my duty as a Malaysian,“ she said.

Nur Maisarah Nabila, 24, said she couldn’t wait to experience how her parents exercised their constitutional right to vote.

“It was exciting and the process was smooth. It took me about 15 minutes to go in and out. It was fun,“ she said.

Another first-time voter, Nur Melissa Najwa, 20, said it is great that youths can now vote as well.

“It was fantastic. I loved the experience and since I woke up this morning, all I could think of is to cast my vote,“ she said.