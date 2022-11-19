First-time voters hoping for ‘meaningful change’

KOTA DAMANSARA: Three siblings arrived early and walked out of the venue all smiles after casting their vote for the first time here.

Anis Batrisya, 21 and her fraternal twin siblings, Alya Syamimi, 18 and Anas Syahmi, 18 told theSun that they are excited to experience the electoral process for the first time.

One of the twins, Alya, said she is voting for Barisan Nasional’s candidiate, Khairy Jamaluddin, after seeing his performance during his tenure as Minister of Health.

“I am hopeful that my votes would bring change to Malaysia and prosper as a country even more than before,” she said.

Meanwhile, Anis said everyone in the family is free to vote for whoever they believe based on their best judgment for the future.

“We don’t always discuss politics all the time at home, but we can always get information from social media and the internet,” she said.

Anis, who is a student at Universiti Teknikal Melaka Malaysia (UTeM) states that she would like to see progressive development in the education and social welfare of the country.