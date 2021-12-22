Fish breeders suffer RM12 mln due to floods

JELEBU: Some 50 freshwater fish breeders in the district suffered RM12 million worth of losses due to the recent floods.

District fisheries head Mohd Azhar Jusoh said the floodwater brought with it mud which destroyed fish farms and caused hundreds of different types of freshwater fish including red tilapias, ‘baung’ and lobsters to die and washed away by the fast-flowing floodwaters.

“Besides the ponds which were overflowing with muddy water, there were also ponds that were damaged resulting in the fish escaping the ponds.

“Oxygen supply to the ponds were also cut off after electrical supply was disrupted. This caused the fish to stay alive for four hours before dying,” he told Bernama here.

He said the breeders also lost equipment and fish feed in the floods.

Meanwhile, in ALOR GAJAH, the floods that hit Kampung Brisu, Lubok China here last Saturday caused a farmer to lose more than RM50,000 after 500 of his ‘ayam kampung’ (free-range chicken) drowned and ‘patin’ and ‘tilapia’ fish escaped.

Mohd Zaidi Tahir, 38, described that disaster as the worst when the area surrounding his farm and his livestock enclosure became flooded by three metres of water which also damaged part of the fencing.

“What is left now is only a few dozen ayam kampung while the rest have drowned. The poultry was supposed to be ready for sale at RM18 per kilogramme in the middle of January for the Chinese New Year.

“In the fish pond, there were about 20,000 tilapia and 10,000 patin that have also reached maturity to be harvested. But now I am uncertain how many are left,” he told Bernama here.-Bernama