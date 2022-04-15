Fisheries Dept detains 11 vessels with seizures worth over RM3.5 mln

LUMUT: The Fisheries Department detained 11 local fishing vessels, with an estimated total value of seizures amounting to RM3.5 million, within four days of operations in Perak and Penang waters.

The operations were conducted through the North Central Zone Monitoring and Fishing Vessel Enforcement programme, from April 11 to 14.

The department’s Resources Protection Division director, Bakri Miswan, said seven unlicensed trawlers and four ‘sampan’ (boats) were detained for various offences committed under the Fisheries Act 1985.

Speaking at a press conference today, he said a total of 76 bubu naga fish traps, and catch weighing 1,250 kilogrammes were also seized during the operations.

“A total of 38 individuals were detained, comprising 27 locals and 11 foreigners. Overall, the programme achieved its objective, and we warn fishermen not to commit offences under the Fisheries Act and other related regulations,” he said.

He added that the programme was aimed at curbing encroachment fishing activities in the waters, as well as acting on complaints received from local fishermen and communities.-Bernama