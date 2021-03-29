Fisheries officer pleads not guilty to approving tender to sister-in-law’s company

KOTA BHARU: A Fisheries Department officer pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of misusing his power to approve a tender worth RM71,694 to a company owned by his sister-in-law in May 2019.

Mohd Rafi Hassan, 56, claimed trial after the charge was read out before Judge Zaman Mohd Noor.

According to the charge sheet, he allegedly used his position as aquaculture branch chief at the Kelantan Fisheries Office to gain gratification when approving the tender to supply and deliver aquaculture tanks.

The offence was committed at the Kelantan Fisheries Office near here on May 12, 2019 and the RM71,694 tender was given to the owner of TT Indah Enterprise, Yusneffa Yahya, who is the sister-in-law of the accused.

The charge under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 is punishable under Section 24 of the same act, which provides for a jail sentence of not more than 20 years and a fine not less than five times the amount or value of the gratification, whichever is higher. — Bernama