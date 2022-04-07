Fisherman dies, daughter hurt in Mukah crash

MUKAH: A fisherman died at the scene while his daughter suffered injuries and lost consciousness when the Proton Wira car they were travelling in skidded and hit a tree at Jalan Orang Kaya Setia Raja, Mukah today.

Mukah district police chief, DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias said in the 1.40 pm crash, the victim, Hassan Rajak, 51, was driving the car from Kampung Tellian Laut heading to Pasar Baru Mukah.

“When it reached a particular spot at Jalan Orang Kaya Setia Raja, Mukah, Hassan was believed to have lost control of the car before it skidded and crashed into a tree,” he told Bernama today.

He said the victim suffered a broken left arm, left leg and head injuries and was confirmed dead at the scene by a medical officer, while his daughter Nursyamimi, 21, who was unconscious, was rushed to Mukah Hospital for further treatment.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Operations Centre said once they received the accident report at 2.14 pm, a team from the Mukah Fire and Rescue station was deployed to the accident site to remove the two victims.-Bernama