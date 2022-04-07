Fisherman feared drowned after boat sinks in Pulau Kapas waters

KUALA TERENGGANU: A skipper is feared drowned after the fishing boat he was on with two crew members sank in the waters of Pulau Kapas yesterday afternoon.

Terengganu Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director Captain Muhammad Suffi Mohd Ramli said, however, in the incident at about 12.30 pm, eight nautical miles from Pulau Kapas, the two crew members were rescued.

“Another victim, 62-year-old Wan Mustapha Ayob is still missing. Efforts to search for the victim continued today with the help of local fishermen.

“The KM Redang vessel was deployed to the scene as soon as the Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre in Kuantan received information that a class B local fishing boat with registration number TRF 1027 was reported to have sunk off Pulau Kapas,” he said in a statement today.

Muhammad Suffi said during the incident, three local men aged 48 to 62 were fishing, and based on preliminary information, the two crew members were rescued as they were wearing safety jackets.

He also urged the community, especially the maritime community, to report any emergency or misconduct to MERS 999 or Terengganu State Maritime Operations Centre at 09-6223657. ― Bernama