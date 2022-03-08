Fisherman, Vietnamese girlfriend charged with trafficking over 260kg methamphetamine

KUALA LUMPUR: A fisherman and his Vietnamese girlfriend were charged at the Magistrate’s Court today in trafficking 260.58 kilogrammes of methamphetamine here last month.

Adam Tan Seng Tek, 30, and Nguyen Thi Kim Thanh, 30, nodded their heads as a sign they understood the charge read to them in Mandarin before Magistrate Wong Chai Sia.

No plea was recorded as the case was under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

They were charged with trafficking methamphetamine weighing 260,580 grammes at a condominium unit at Kiara Jalil 1 Residence, here at 9.30 pm, on Feb 24.

The charge was framed under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which is punishable under Section 39B (2) of the same Act that carries a death sentence by hanging or a life sentence and whipping of not less than 15 strokes if convicted.

The court fixed May 11 for mention and submission of the chemistry report.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Phulrani Kaur, while lawyers Kee Wei Lon and Low Wei Loke represented both the accused.-Bernama