Fishermen advised to register with associations recognised by LKIM to enjoy benefits

TUMPAT: Fishermen in the country are advised to register with associations that are recognised by the Malaysian Fisheries Development Board (LKIM) to facilitate the process of channeling assistance to them in the event of a disaster.

LKIM director-general Yusoff Othman (pix) said LKIM can only help fishermen who are members of such associations and there are many benefits they could enjoy by becoming members.

“Fishermen must be registered with the fishermen’s association because we want to get data so that we can ensure they are protected. Based on our data, there are 20,000 to 30,000 fishermen who are still not registered (with fishermen’s association) in the country.

“It is a huge loss if they do not register because of the many benefits that the government distributes, such as subsistence allowance, diesel subsidies, interest-free loans and many more including assistance in the event of a disaster such as a flood,“ he told reporters after handing-over donations to fishermen in the Tumpat district who were affected by the flood.

Meanwhile, Yusoff said that although there were 1,250 fishermen who were affected by the floods in Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan, it did not affect the supply of fish stocks in the three states.

“There is a slight reduction in (fish) landings in the three states but not significant. If there is a significant reduction, LKIM will release fresh frozen fish stock (QFish) to stabilise the supply,“ he said.

A total of 36 fishing households in the Tumpat district who were affected by the recent floods received aid of RM500 in cash and food kits each.

To fishermen whose boats and fishing equipment were damaged during the floods, Yusoff advised also them to make a police report to facilitate the process of applying for assistance.-Bernama