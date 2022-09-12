Five cars involved in accidents due to oil spill at Bandar Permaisuri

BANDAR PERMAISURI: Oil spills along a two-kilometre stretch of the Kuala Terengganu-Kota Bahru highway has resulted in accidents involving five cars, this morning.

Setiu police chief DSP Afandi Hussin said as of 4am this morning five reports were received by police involving accidents at the stretch of the highway from KM69 to KM71.

“These accidents were believed to have been caused by diesel that spilled from a black four wheel drive that was loaded with oil containers. The vehicle is believed to have bought diesel in containers at a petrol station in Bandar Permaisuri and was heading to Kuala Terengganu,“ said Afandi in a statement today.

However, there were no life-endangering casualties.

Afandi said upon reaching areas affected by oil spills along the highway, drivers lost control of their vehicles, causing accidents, including reports that claimed cars had turned turtle.

“Police believe more cars were involved in accidents at the said area but have yet to come forward and lodge reports. Police are also trying to identify and locate the vehicle that caused the oil spill,” he said.

He said police and several agencies including the fire and rescue department was deployed to the location to control traffic and clear the oil spill.

“Cleaning work at the stretch was completed at 12.14pm,“ he said.-Bernama