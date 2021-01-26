Five charged with drug trafficking in Johor Bahru

JOHOR BAHRU: Five individuals, including a woman, were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with 18 counts of trafficking drugs in the city early this month.

However, no pleas were recorded from Goh Chee Kuang, 44, Lee Chia Hui, 33, Bally Paw Shaw Kiat, 38, brothers Lye Chang Pung, 39 and Lye Chang Lim, 36, when the charges were read to them in Mandarin before Magistrate Nurmadiana Mamat as the case is under the purview of the High Court.

Chang Pung faced five charges, Paw four and Goh, Lee and Chang Lim three each.

All of them were charged with trafficking dangerous drugs, including ketamine and methamphetamine, weighing between 102 grammes and 210 kilogrammes in Taman Mount Austin, Taman Baiduri and Taman Setia Indah, here between Jan 9 and 15.

The charges under section 39(B) (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 carries the mandatory death sentence.

The court fixed April 26 for remention of the case. — Bernama