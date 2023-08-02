Five-day Pasir Gudang World Kite Festival begins on Feb 22

PASIR GUDANG: After being postponed for three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 25th Pasir Gudang World Kite Festival (FLLSPG) will be held at Bukit Layang-Layang here from Feb 22 to 26.

Malaysian Kite Fliers Council (MPM) president Datuk A. Rahim Nin said this time the festival has attracted 110 international participants from 40 countries including four new entrants -- Isle Of Man, Northern Ireland, the Czech Republic and Tahiti.

He said the theme of this silver jubilee edition is ‘Layangkasa Dinamik’, and Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi is scheduled to inaugurate this festival on Feb 25. The event is expected to draw 350,000 visitors.

“Various attractions will be held including flying 25 Malaysian traditional kites (wau) simultaneously by 25 international participants, all attired in traditional national clothing, for the recognition of the Malaysia Book Of Records,“ he said at the 25th FLLSPG pre-launch press conference here yesterday.

Also present at the media conference was State Tourism, Environment, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman K. Raven Kumar.

Among the traditional wau to be flown are the Wau Merak, Wau Bulan, Wau Puyoh, Wau Kucing, Wau Helang, Wau Jalabudi, Wau Pungguk, Wau Kangkang, Wau Seri Bulan, Wau Helang Sapir and Wau Kapal.

A. Rahim said apart from the kite display by international and local participants, there will also be wau and kite exhibitions, as well as art and cultural performances every night with more than 320 sales and exhibition booths.

He said a free shuttle bus service will also be provided for visitors so that they could park their vehicles at the Pasir Gudang City Council Indoor Stadium (MBPG) to avoid traffic congestion.

According to him, his team will also ensure the safety of visitors and participants by erecting barriers in the designated kite-flying area for participants in order to prevent any trespassing.

The festival, organised by MBPG, MPM, Persatuan Pelayang, Johor Tourism, the Johor Department of Culture and Arts and the Pasir Gudang Tourism Association, also received sponsorship from various parties.

The last FLLSPG, held in February 2019, saw the participation of 45 countries including Colombia, Bulgaria, Hungary and Venezuela.

However, the 25th FLLSPG, scheduled for February 2020, was cancelled due to concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 infection. -Bernama