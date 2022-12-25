Five districts in Sabah face risk of flash floods: DID

KOTA KINABALU: The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) has issued a notice to prepare for possible flash floods within the next 12 hours in 20 areas of five districts in Sabah should heavy rain or significant thunderstorms continue to occur.

The five districts are Kota Marudu, Kudat, Pitas, Sandakan and Paitan with hotspots for Kota Marudu being Kampung Ongkilian, Kampung Parong, Kampung Rakit, Kampung Popok Laut, Kampung Papar, Kampung Damai, Kampung Kuranji, Kampung Tarangkapas, Kampung Rasak Laut, Kampung Garuda, Kampung Longob, Kampung Masolog, Kampung Rasak Darat and its surrounding areas.

In Kudat, the potential flood areas are Kampung Andab Jawa, Kampung Korina, Kampung Naradang and their surrounding areas, while in Pitas, Kampung Pitas, Kampung Kusilad, Kampung Sinsilog, Kampung Kelumpang, Kampung Kalipuon, Kampung Komiri, Kampung Andab, Kampung Barasan, Kampung Tambilidon, Kampung Sinasak, Kampung Rukom Laut, Kampung Kanibongan, Kampung Indah, Kampung Boribi and their surrounding areas are at risk.

For Sandakan, the at-risk areas are Kampung Gum Gum Batu 16 and its surrounding areas, and finally in Paitan, Kampung Sungai-Sungai may be flooded.

The notice is based on rain forecast information by the Malaysian Meteorological Department, the Southeastern Asia-Oceania Flash Flood Guidance System (SAOFFGS) and the DID flood prediction model.

The notice, issued at 3.15 pm today, is to allow residents especially in at-risk areas to remain vigilant and forewarned of the possibility of floods for the stated duration.

Those who wish to obtain further information can visit the website publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, the Facebook page @PublicInfoBanjir and the Twitter account @JPS_InfoBanjir.-Bernama