Five ‘doctors’ among 12 nabbed for drug trafficking in KL entertainment outlets

KUALA LUMPUR: Five entertainment centre ‘doctors’ were among 12 people arrested on suspicion of being involved in processing and distributing drugs at entertainment outlets around the city recently.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim (pix) said the suspects, comprising 10 local men, a local woman and a foreign woman, were arrested in the Klang Valley by a team from the Kuala Lumpur Narcotics Crime Investigation Department and Bukit Aman in three separate operations from Feb 7 to Feb 9.

He said the ‘doctors’ were responsible for mixing powders and liquid drugs, believed to be ketamine, into drinks before other syndicate members distribute the drug-laced drinks to be sold at RM300 per bottle at other entertainment outlets in the city.

“In the first operation (codenamed) ‘Devon Rex’, police arrested six local men aged between 22 and 39 and seized 21 kilogrammes (kg) of ketamine valued at RM1.2 million and 2 kg of syabu worth RM72,000.

“Following the arrest, police conducted a second raid on Feb 8 codenamed ‘Breadnut’ and arrested the five ‘doctors’, comprising three local men, a local woman and a foreign woman, aged between 24 and 34.

“In the raid, we confiscated an estimated RM340,000 worth of a variety of drugs and cigarettes containing synthetic mushrooms,” he told reporters, here, today.

Azmi said that, in the third raid codenamed ‘Catclaw’, police seized a kilogramme of ketamine valued at RM55,000 and arrested a 37-year-old local man, adding that the three syndicates had been active for the past six months.

“Most users know their own respective ‘doctor’ who will mix the drugs according to their needs. These ‘doctors’ supposedly have their own recipes,” he said. -Bernama