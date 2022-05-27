Five fishing vessels detained with seizures totalling RM2.5 mln

PUTRAJAYA: Five local fishing vessels were detained for various offences under the Fisheries Act 1985 in an integrated operation by the Fisheries Department (DOF) and the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) Air Unit at several locations of our country’s waters.

The five-day operation that began on Monday encompassed waters off Perak, Kedah, Penang, Perlis and Pulau Langkawi resulted in seizures worth around RM2.5 million, including five trawler boats, five Zone C vessels and a Zone B vessel with 900 kilogrammes (kg) of fish worth RM13,400.

DOF announced in a statement today that all the vessels were detained for violating Section 8(b) of the Fisheries Act 1985 for using unauthorised crew.

“Other offences include conducting fishing activities outside allowed areas and entering another state’s waters,” the department said.

The department added that 68 personnel were involved in the operation, including 53 department personnel and 15 from the police, while three department boats and two police aircraft, a Caravan and King Air were used.

“This operation aims to guarantee the country’s food security and protects the sovereignty of our nation’s waters along with the safety of local fishermen,” the statement read.-Bernama