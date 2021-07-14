Five individuals remanded for alleged bribery involving maintenance contract

IPOH: Five individuals including a Felda land scheme manager have been detained for four days to facilitate investigations into a bribery case involving maintenance work contract since 2019.

The detainees, who included a female administrative assistant and three contractors, all aged between 30 and 60, arrived at the Magistrate's Court here at about 10.30am in Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) lock-up attire.

Magistrate Mohammad 'Afifi Mohammad Deen granted the remand order from today, to facilitate investigations under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009.

According to an MACC source, the five were detained at the Perak MACC Headquarters at about 6pm yesterday on suspicion of giving and accepting bribes of between RM5,000 to RM10,000 for approval of jobs which are below RM5,000.

“It is estimated that the maintenance work orders approved from 2019 until this year totaled RM39,348.72,“ said the source.

Perak MACC director Datuk Mohd Fauzi Mohamad when contacted by Bernama confirmed the arrest but declined to comment further. -Bernama