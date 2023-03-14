Five Indonesians arrested over seven suspected armed home robberies

SHAH ALAM: Police have arrested five Indonesians, including a woman, on March 6 over suspected involvement in seven armed robberies and home invasions around Selangor, as well as a case in Negeri Sembilan, involving losses of about RM55,000.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan (pix) said a report about a robbery at a businessman’s house in Sungai Long, Kajang by three suspected Indonesians at around 3 am led to the suspects’ arrests.

The police then acted on information and raided a flat around Sungai Besi, Kuala Lumpur at 8.20 am and arrested all the suspects, aged 29 to 49. They managed to recover stolen property and seized clothing and equipment used in the robberies during the raid.

Investigations revealed that the suspects, who did not possess valid travel documents and are believed to have entered the country illegally in November last year, would use an e-hailing vehicle to their target’s home and return with another vehicle driven by their associate after committing the crime.

He said that the suspects have been remanded for seven days till today to facilitate investigations under Section 396/297 of the Penal Code.

The suspects are also being investigated under Sections 6(1)(c), 15(1)(c) and 56(1)(1) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for not possessing travel documents, and one of them is also being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 after testing positive for methamphetamine. -Bernama