Five initiatives to focus on bringing 'Malaysian Family' out of Covid-19 hardship: Idris Ahmad

KUALA LUMPUR: The Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) has outlined five initiatives that will focus on implementing policies and programmes to bring the ‘Malaysian Family’ out of the hardships of life due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its Minister Idris Ahmad(pix) said the initiative was in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob's call that the government's main focus was to look after the welfare of the people so that they could get out of the health and economic crisis immediately.

“The initiatives are Mental, Physical and Spiritual Strengthening; Strengthening the Islamic Education System; Strengthening Islamic Family, Social and Community Institutions; Strengthening Mosque and Surau Institutions and Socio-Economic Strengthening of the Ummah.

“To ensure the planning and implementation of programmes and activities of religious agencies can be implemented effectively, we have agreed to also delve into the souls and feelings of all layers of the ‘Malaysian Family’“ he said in his inaugural speech which was broadcast live on the Facebook of the Islamic Religious Department of Malaysia (Jakim) today.

Idris said under the Mental, Physical and Spiritual Strengthening initiative, emphasis would be given on rebuilding mental, physical and spiritual strength through various approaches such as 'outreach' programmes throughout the country, for all Malaysian families, regardless of race and religion.

To ensure that the initiatives can be implemented immediately, Idris said he had set a period of less than 10 days for all agencies under him to draft an Intervention Plan for Religious Agencies in Facing Covid-19 or PIAGAM-C19.

“I have instructed Jakim to coordinate all 14 Islamic agencies, and a special secretariat will be established by Jakim to ensure that all planning and implementation can be achieved within the stipulated time.

“I and my deputy together with the agencies under me will have engagement sessions with various parties regardless of racial background and political affiliation, to discuss the best solution towards the success of these initiatives,“ he said, adding that his department will also continue with the good policies established by the previous minister. -Bernama