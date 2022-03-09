Five Kelantan border police stations suffer flood damage

TUMPAT: The recent flood in Kelantan damaged several police stations, particularly five located close to the border with Thailand.

The five, which were badly affected after Sungai Golok overflowed, are the Rantau Panjang, Bakong and Jeram Perdah stations in the Pasir Mas district and the Simpangan and Kuala Jambu stations in the Tumpat district, Kelantan deputy police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said today.

“The floodwaters rose to between one and 1.5 metre at these stations, causing damage to the structure of the buildings. Fortunately, much of the furniture had been moved to a safe place,” he told reporters.

Muhamad Zaki had earlier handed over 50 food baskets donated by the Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan, Tengku Dr Muhammad Faiz Petra ibni Sultan Ismail Petra, to flood victims at Sekolah Menengah Arab Nurul Huda, Kajang Sebidang, here.

He said a report on the damage to the stations would be sent to the police headquarters in Bukit Aman, Kuala Lumpur.

Muhamad Zaki also said that the police had received 1,278 reports on flood damage as of today.

Most of the reports were on damage to houses and crops, he said.

“All the reports will be sent to the State Disaster Management Committee for further action,” he said.-Bernama