Five killed in coal mine mishap in India

NEW DELHI: At least five people were killed in a mishap at an abandoned coal mine in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand.

One man and four women died when they were picking coal and a portion of the mine, owned by a business unit of Coal India Ltd, collapsed in the Dhanbad region on Tuesday, local media reported.

“Several coal pickers from neighbouring areas go to such spots everyday. And most of these pickers are women,“ Dhanbad senior superintendent of police Sanjeev Kumar was quoted as saying in a report.

Jharkhand is one of India's poorest states but possesses about 40 per cent of the country's total mineral resources.

It is not uncommon for poor people and illegal miners to collect coal or other materials from mining sites in hazardous conditions, leading to accidents.-Bernama