Five killed in early morning blaze

KLANG: A fire that broke out at a row of houses in Kampung Delek Kanan here killed a family of four and their neighbour early today.

It is believed that the victims, including two foreigners, were asleep when the fire broke out at about 3.40am.

The fire destroyed five houses.

The remains of the four family members, Fauzi Daut, 44, his Cambodian wife Sarimah Yusuf, 37, his sister Fauziah Daut, 50, and Mohd Amirudin Ali, 12, a Malaysian, were found in a bathroom by firemen after the blaze was put out.

Also killed in the fire was their neigbour Ubaidilah Ayob, 48, also a Cambodian.

Over 30 firemen from three fire stations in the district arrived at the scene within 10 minutes of receiving a distress call and managed to control the blaze from spreading to adjacent houses.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said the bodies of the victims were sent to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital for post mortem.

He said the cause of the fire is under investigation and initial findings showed no signs of foul play.

“We have gathered samples and sent them to our laboratory for testing and to ascertain the cause of the fire.” he said.