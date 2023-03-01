Five men arrested for suspected robberies in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: The police have arrested five men suspected of committing armed robberies in Penang recently.

Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said police arrested two local men, 26 and 30, in relation to an armed robbery at a convenience store in Jalan Betik, Bukit Mertajam near here in December.

Police recovered a .38 revolver handgun, two bullet casings and three bullets from a suspect, and confiscated two Yamaha 135z motorcycles and a SYM motorcycle, a car, two mobile phones, a machete, four helmets and two sling bags during the arrests at at midnight on Sunday (Jan 1)in Bukit Mertajam, he said during a media conference here today.

He added that they believed to have solved six armed robberies around the Central Seberang Perai district with the arrest of the two suspects, who have been remanded for six days and are being investigated under Section 3(1) and Section 8 of the Arms Act 1960 as well as Section 395/397 of the Penal Code.

In the second batch of arrests, two men, 24 and 25, were arrested in Kepala Batas near here at 6 pm on Dec 25 last year for their alleged involvement in three robberies and a motorcycle theft in North Seberang Perai near here. Both are remanded till Jan 4

In the third arrest, Shuhaily said a man, 30, was arrested in George Town, here on Dec 30 for his involvement in snatch theft at Rafeie Road, Tanjung Bungah here that left a woman with injuries to her left leg and losses of RM350.

“Based on our investigation, the suspect is involved in five cases in the Timur Laut district and one motorcycle theft in the Barat Daya district,“ he said, adding that the suspect was remanded for seven days under Section 394 and 379A(1) of the Penal Code.-Bernama