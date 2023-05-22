Five men held in connection with burglaries, vehicle thefts in three states

MALACCA: Police have arrested five men suspected of being involved in burglaries and vehicle thefts in Malacca, Selangor and Johor, with total seizure amounting to over RM300,000.

Malacca Police chief Datuk Zainol Samah said in a statement today that all the suspects, aged between 38 and 53, were arrested separately around Selangor and Melaka through Ops Pintu Khas on May 18 and 19.

He added that Ops Pintu Khas was conducted following the burglary and vehicle theft at a house in Taman Songket, Batu Berendam, here, at 2.32 pm on May 17.

He said police arrested three suspects at an apartment in Taman Bayu Perdana in Klang, Selangor at about 11.30 pm on May 18, the fourth suspect at a premises in Taman Sri Wangi, Kapar, Selangor at about 3.15 am on May 19 and the fifth suspect at a condominium in Cheng, here, at about 10.45 am on the same day.

Zainol said four of the five suspects had previous crime and drug-related records, while all five also tested positive for Methamphetamine.

He added that they also seized various items, including branded liquor, laptops, mobile phones, watches, various foreign currencies and three vehicles, two of which were reported stolen in Permas Jaya, Johor and Klang, Selangor.

He said all five have been remanded for six days from Saturday (May 20) to assist in further investigations under Sections 457 and 379A of the Penal Code. -Bernama