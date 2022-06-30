Five men held over suspected misappropriation of used engine oil in Pontian

PONTIAN: Five men were detained for alleged misappropriation of used engine oil, with 128,000 litres of used oil worth RM230,400 seized in a raid on a factory in Kampung Jeram Batu, Pekan Nanas, last Tuesday.

Acting Johor police chief, SAC Jalaludin Hamid said the suspects, aged 26 to 46, comprising two local men, including the factory owner, two Bangladeshis and one Indonesian, were arrested in the integrated operation dubbed ‘Op Bersepadu Kontraban’ at 5.30 pm on June 28.

He said the syndicate was believed to have been operating for over six months by purchasing used engine oil from factories and vehicle workshops for 30 sen per litre before processing and selling it in the local market for RM1.80 per litre.

“Based on the investigation, the oil was sold around Johor and Klang Valley due to the high demand,” he added at a press conference today.

According to Jalaludin, the syndicate would convert the used engine oil into diesel for use by machines in the factories and not by vehicles.

Police also seized 12 tanker lorries, 14 large tanks, a three-tonne lorry, 420 barrels, 134 intermediate bulk containers (IBC), 11 suction pumps and used oil, all estimated to be worth RM7.3 million.

Jalaludin said the investigation showed the factory was not illegal, but it did not obtain the approval or a valid licence to manage scheduled items as required under the Environmental Quality Act 1974.

He said the two local men were released on bail while the three foreigners were being remanded for 14 days from the date of arrest.

The case is being investigated under Sections 34(B)(1)(A) and 19 (A) of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 and Section 6(1)(C) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, he said.-Bernama