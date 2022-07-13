Five men nabbed 14 hours after robbing resident

PASIR GUDANG: Five men have been arrested some 14 hours after they assaulted and robbed a resident of the flats here.

Seri Alam district police chief Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the suspects, aged between 20 and 32, were picked up in Pasir Gudang at 6.07 pm yesterday.

“The 23-year-old resident was walking back to his house at 4.05 pm when he was waylaid by a group of men. The unarmed men beat him up and snatched his personal belongings,” he said in a statement today.

The victim, who suffered injuries to his lips and right shoulder, was robbed of his handphone, wallet and S$460.

Mohd Sohaimi said the suspects have been remanded for five days until July 17.-Bernama