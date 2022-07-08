Five men nabbed over scammers' mule accounts

BALIK PULAU: Penang police have arrested five men allegedly linked to mule accounts operated by cheating syndicates.

Barat Daya district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said the suspected ‘mules’ were nabbed yesterday and on Wednesday in raids conducted in Penang, Perak and Kedah.

“In raids on Wednesday, police arrested three men aged 19 to 47 in Jitra, Alor Setar and Sungai Petani in Kedah in connection with mule accounts operated by scammers posing as Inland Revenue Board (IRB) officers.

“These scam syndicates were also involved in unlicensed money lending business in several states, using Facebook and Wechat to get clients,“ he said when contacted today.

He said investigations showed that their victims lost between RM6,000 and RM88,500 each, involving cases reported from 2018 to 2022.

Kamarul Rizal said in two raids conducted yesterday, police picked up two men - a 40-year-old in Butterworth near here and a 45-year-old in Ipoh, Perak.

He said the two were suspected to be account mules of cheating syndicates offering part-time jobs and online sale of motorcycles.

“The victims suffered losses of RM2,000 to RM16,710 each, involving cases reported from 2020 to 2021,” he said.

He said the five suspects have been remanded for four days for investigations on cheating under Section 420 of the Penal Code.-Bernama