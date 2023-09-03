Five ministries to study diesel subsidy leakage report

KUALA LUMPUR: Five related ministries will be holding meetings over the next few weeks to look into the report on diesel subsidy leakages amounting to almost RM10 billion.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (pix) said apart from his ministry, the four other ministries involved are Finance Ministry, Home Ministry (KDN). Defence Ministry (Mindef) as well as Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (MAFS).

“Ops TIRIS has been launched to eradicate (abuse of subsidised diesel) and I will study the report then. At the same time, special teams have also been set up so let them conduct their investigation,” he said when winding up the Supply Bill 2023 debate at Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

Apart from that, Salahuddin said he had also ordered a special action team headed by MAFS secretary-general Datuk Azman Mohd Yusof to be established immediately to combat subsidised diesel leakages.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when tabling Budget 2023 said leakages of subsidised diesel were estimated at almost RM10 billion last year.

Meanwhile, Salahuddin also said Kafe Rahmah for university students in the country would be introduced after Hari Raya Aidilfitri under the Payung Rahmah initiative.

He said it is a continuation from programmes such as Menu Rahmah, Bakul Rahmah, Pakej Rahmah and Jualan Rahmah which have and are being implemented.

According to him, as of today, 1,193 food operators ranging from stalls under the tree to the luxury and famous restaurants are involved in Menu Rahmah initiative.

The Dewan will meet again today. -Bernama