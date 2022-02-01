Five more called up for U-23 centralised training camp

KUALA LUMPUR: Five more players have been called up to join the national Under-23 squad's centralised training camp ahead of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Under-23 Championship 2022 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia from Feb 14-26.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), in a post on their Facebook page today, said three of them are from the reserve list, namely Muhammad Firdaus Kaironnisam and Muhammad Najmuddin Akmal Kamal Akmal of Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) III as well as K. Thivandaran of Penang FC.

The other two are A. Selvan and N. Javabilaarivin of Negeri Sembilan FC.

While Muhammad Firdaus, Muhammad Najmudin and Thivandaran have been training with the squad since Jan 27 and 28, Selvan and Javabilaarivin only reported for duty today.

The national Under-23 squad are set to leave for Phnom Penh on Feb 12 and will begin their Group B campaign against Myanmar at the Prince Stadium on Feb 15.

The national team will then take on Laos at the same venue on Feb 18 before completing their group fixture against Indonesia at the Morodok Techo National Stadium on Feb 21.

The three group winners and the best second-placed team will advance to the semi-finals on Feb 24 while the final is scheduled for Feb 26.-Bernama