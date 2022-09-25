Five more relief centres opened Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: Five more relief centres have been opened in the state - making it a total of six - to place 200 flash flood victims, as of 4 pm today.

The District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) said another relief centre was opened in Batu Pahat at SK Bintang Peserai.

“Meanwhile, the two relief centres opened in the Pontian district are the Johor Co-Curriculum Centre, Sungai Tempayan and Sekolah Agama Kayu Ara Pasong.

“For the Johor Bahru district, the two relief centres opened were at Dewanraya Gelang Patah and SK Nong Chik,“ the committee said in a statement today.

Earlier at 8 am, a relief centre was opened at Sekolah Agama Seri Bengkal in Batu Pahat, housing victims from 22 families from Kampung Seri Bengkal.

According to JPBD, a total of 12 areas in the state were reported to be affected by flash floods following heavy rain which began at 6.30 am.

Among the affected areas were Kampung Seri Bengkal and Kampung Bintang Peserai in Batu Pahat; Taman Dato Syed Mohd Idrus; Kampung Baru and Kampung Mohd Amin in Johor Bahru.

In Pontian, the areas affected were Kampung Sungai Mulih, Pekan Nenas; Kampung Parit Sapran; Kampung Parit Haji Omar; Jln Mohsin, Kayu Ara Pasong; Kampung Parit Haji Siraj; Parit Lapis, Kayu Ara Pasong and Kampung Parit Abdul Rahman. -Bernama