KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested five individuals at the Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH) here last night for riding their motorcycles in a dangerous manner by doing the ‘Superman’ stunt.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief ACP Zulkefly Yahya said the five local male suspects, aged between 17 and 27, were detained between 12.30 am and 4 am today in an operation codenamed ‘Samseng Jalanan’.

He said the operation was carried out by the Kuala Lumpur JSPT Operations Intelligence Unit, led by ASP Ahmad Fuad Mahmod, and that the five were detained under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for riding in a reckless and dangerous manner.

“This operation will be continued from time to time and police welcome information from the public to completely eradicate the activities of these street thugs.

“Those who have any queries or information can contact the Jalan Tun HS Lee Traffic Police Station at 03-2071 9999 or the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2115 9999 or any nearby police station,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama