Five MoU signed between Malaysian universities and UAE

KUALA LUMPUR: Five memoranda of understanding (MoU) were signed between several Malaysian universities and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) yesterday in various fields of cooperation involving higher education of both countries.

The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) in a statement today said that the signing was also witnessed by Higher Education director-general Prof Datuk Dr Husaini Omar(pix) at the Pavilion here in conjunction with Education Week, Expo 2020 Dubai.

The MoU involves Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) with United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) on the exchange of expertise in terms of collaboration of academic activities and Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) with the University of Sharjah.

“The collaboration with the University of Sharjah now focuses on the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Knowledge-based Economy, Advanced Skills, Innovation, Entrepreneurship, Sustainable Environment and Infrastructure and Space Science and Technology.

Meanwhile, the main role of Universiti Teknologi Mara is to educate, improve, extend the knowledge and experience of experts. This is in line with the aspirations of UiTM Global Renowned University (GRU) 2025 to be aligned with the Malaysian Fourth National Industrial Revolution (4IR) Policy launched on July 1, 2021,” the statement said.

Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) is collaborating with two universities, namely the European Global School University (EGS) where USM has agreed to collaborate in implementing postgraduate programmes in Besiktas and Istanbul in Turkey, while the collaboration with the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), involved student and staff exchanges; academic programmes, research, publications, training and workshops.

The statement said that in addition, Taylor’s University signed a memorandum of understanding with Skyline University in the UAE to improve staff, academic and research skills.

“Taylor’s University’s ability to expand its international network as well as research and academic strengths has enabled the university to rank 53rd in Asia in the QS Asia University Rankings 2022, making it the premier private university in Malaysia and Southeast Asia,“ the statement said.-Bernama