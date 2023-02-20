Five Myanmar men remanded a week to assist probe into murder case

SEREMBAN: Five Myanmar men were remanded for seven days from today to assist in the investigation into the murder of a local man whose body was found in a dragon fruit orchard in Site A, Tanah Merah, Port Dickson, on Saturday.

Port Dickson District Police Chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed (pix) said the remand order until Feb 26 was issued by Magistrate V. Vanita at the Port Dickson Magistrate’s Court today.

The remand of all the suspects, aged between 19 and 49, was made to allow investigations to be carried out in accordance with Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Yesterday, the media had reported that the victim, aged 44, who was the owner of the orchard, was found lying dead with his legs and hands bound at the farm, believed to have been killed out of revenge.

His father had lodged a report about the case at 2.52pm on Feb 18.

Aidi Sham said an examination of the body of the victim, who had been living alone at the orchard for the past five years, found a wallet with identification documents and injuries on the head and back.

He said police were informed by the victim’s family that the victim had hired a Myanmar worker who had been working there for about two weeks.

Following that, acting on information, the police arrested four of the men in Shah Alam, Selangor at 11.40 am yesterday while the other suspect was detained at Pasar Borong Selayang, Kuala Lumpur at 11.15pm also yesterday.

According to the police, the suspects had admitted to being involved in the case during preliminary investigations. -Bernama